WATCH: The amazing moment Shane Lowry sealed The Open Championship title
Shane Lowry has won The Open Championship title at Royal Portrush.
He finished six shots ahead of his nearest challenger, and this is the moment the Offaly man sealed the victory.
The moment that sealed it for Shane Lowry, a dream turned into reality for the Irishman #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/QbsgNbGtW6— The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019
