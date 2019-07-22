Laois TD and Fáilte Ireland congratulate and praise Shane Lowry on brilliant Open win

Congratulations and tributes have rolled in for Offaly man Shane Lowry after his brilliant win at The Open in Portrush.

Laois TD Sean Fleming has congratulated Shane Lowry on the win saying it was an 'outstanding achievement'.

"It was an outstanding achievement and he played excellent golf right throughout the competition.

"He has made his family and the entire country proud of his achievement.

"Shane has always kept his feet on the ground and comes from a great sporting family and this contributes to his success. He is indeed a great sportsman and a gentleman.

"Congratulates to Shane, Wendy and Iris and all the Lowry family and we are all delighted for them," he said.

Fáilte Ireland has congratulated Shane Lowry and is predicting it will deliver a great boost to Ireland’s golf tourism sector.

On the back of the success of The Open, a group of top US golf media is extending their stay in Ireland to play at some of Ireland’s championship courses as they explore Donegal, Sligo and Monaghan.

Included are writers and broadcasters from Yahoo Sports, CBS Radio Washington DC, WPPB Radio New York, GolfAdvisor.com, Golf Vacations Magazine and Links Magazine.

The media group will visit Cruit Island Golf Club, Donegal Golf Club, Narin and Portnoo Golf Links, the County Sligo Golf Club at Rosses Point and Concrawood Golf and Country Club, Monaghan.

Rory Mathews is the International Publicity Executive for Fáilte Ireland.

“With more than 400 golf courses throughout Ireland golf plays a significant part in Irish tourism. We provide world-class courses, great value for money and fantastic holiday experiences to our international visitors.

"Ireland is famous for having a third of the world's links courses and our parkland courses have hosted some of the biggest golfing events on the planet, such as the Ryder Cup in 2006.

“That is why we are happy to support, together with our colleagues in Tourism Ireland, the visit this week of these top US golfing media to experience the wonderful array of golf courses in Donegal, Sligo and Monaghan.

"We believe that golf can deliver increasing numbers of tourists into Ireland and we will ensure this happens by concentrating on developing relationships with key golf media," he said.

Annually more than 200,000 overseas visitors play golf which contributes almost €270million to the Irish economy and accounts for over 1.7 million bed nights.

