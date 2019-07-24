WATCH: The incredible scenes as golf champion Shane Lowry arrived home to Offaly
Golf champion Shane Lowry landed in Clara, Co Offaly to incredible scenes on Tuesday evening.
He received a warm welcome from thousands of supporters and there was sure to have been a few celebrations throughout the night.
‘Olé, Olé, Olé!’ Open Golf Champion Shane Lowry is given a warm welcome home in Clara, Co Offaly | https://t.co/GbMvZKnAms pic.twitter.com/bIR7IIVXTG— RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 23, 2019
It's a hero's welcome for @TheOpen champion @ShaneLowryGolf in Clara, Co Offaly | https://t.co/GbMvZKnAms https://t.co/cH5RJGcXZG— RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 23, 2019
