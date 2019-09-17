Rare Laois 1910 Leinster Junior Hurling Championship medal to go under the hammer

A rare 1910 Leinster Junior Hurling Championship medal goes under the hammer at Sheppard’s Durrow on Wednesday, September 25.

The medal was won by Jack Bergin, Ballacolla when Laois beat Dublin 4-1 to 1-1 to win its first-ever Laois Championship in 1910.

The 1910 winning team included: Farrian, Guiney, Daly and Farrell (Rathdowney); Collier, Fitzpatrick, Brady and Murphy (Maryborough); Henihan, Maher and Fitzpatrick (Kilcotton); Walsh and Bergin (Ballacolla).

This rare medal is on view this weekend from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday and online at www.sheppards.ie.