Laois Camogie announce new Intermediate Manager

Laois Camogie has announced the appointment of Kieran Delaney as Intermediate Manager for 2020 Season.

Kieran, from Ballyragget is currently teaching in Heywood Community School.

He played hurling for St Patricks, Ballyragget and captained them to county, Leinster and All Ireland Club titles in 2011/2012.

He is a qualified Strength and Conditioning coach.

He previously coached club teams to minor and under 21 county titles. He has also coached Heywood CS school teams at all levels.

He has managed club camogie teams in Kilkenny (Freshford/Lisdowney – 2017) and Laois (The Harps 2018). He coached the Kilkenny Intermediate camogie team 2018.

This year he managed/coached the Abbeyleix senior hurling team 2019.



The management panel will be announced at a later date.

Laois Camogie are delighted to welcome Kieran on board and wish him and the Intermediate Team all the best for the 2020 season.