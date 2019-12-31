Laois Marlins host Winter Gala

Laois Marlins hosted a very successful Winter Gala recently at Portlaoise Leisure Centre.

A huge turn out of swimmers from neighbouring clubs attended the day participating in 49 events and 192 swims.

The Winter Gala is a fun Gala and a firm favourite with the younger swimmers to gain valuable times and for the first time swimmers to experience competitions in a fun and friendly setting.

With a great demand from neighbouring clubs to attend the Laois Marlins Winter Gala a cap of 3 swims per swimmer was set in order to facilitate our record number of 338 swimmers from 14 clubs as well as the Laois Marlins swimmers - making this the Club’s biggest ever Gala.

Laois Marlins Swim Club was well represented with 48 swimmers taking part.

The girls are as follows: Diana Alastal, Nora Alastal, Amy Bergin, Muireann Byrne, Lucy Brennan, Katelyn Bergin, Fiona Carroll, Orla Colley, Faith Donoher, Meisa Dunne, Lara Gruppy, Zoe Holland, Klava Hayes, Brinda Irani, Rachel Igoe, Sophie Igoe, Chloe Kavanagh, Ciara Keegan, Lena Tiernan Kaminska, Aoibheann Lalor, Sadhbh Moore, Freya Stanley, Lucy Sheehan, Daniela Ryan, Lily O’Meara, Katie O’Connor, Aine O’Sullivan, Ruby McGuire, Tara-Ann Tuite, Amelia Kalich.

The boys are: Cathal Bergin, Billy Brennan, Ethan Davy, Cillian Bergin, Sam Farrell, Charlie Heffernan, Micheál Bergin, Alex Hooney, Jack Heffernan, Caylem McEvoy, Matthew O’Sullivan, Eric Popa, Leo Picard, Robert Roe, Ignat Samuchov, Cathal Tiernan, and Aidan Zou.

Congratulations to all swimmers and a special mention to all medal winners.