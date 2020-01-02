The 10 best Twitter reactions to RTE's Shane Lowry documentary

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The 10 best Twitter reactions to RTE's Shane Lowry documentary

The 10 best Twitter reactions to RTE's Shane Lowry documentary

RTE viewers were bowled over by Shane Lowry and his family during the station's documentary on the Open champion on Monday evening.

The documentary charted Shane's career from his amateur days and Irish Open win all the way through this summer when he lifted the Claret Jug on Irish soil in Royal Portrush.

With interviews from Shane himself, his siblings, parents, wife and friends, the programme won over the nation. Twitter was awash with praise for the documentary and the 'humble' Shane Lowry.