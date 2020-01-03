Portlaoise College and Portlaoise Panthers announce joint strategic partnership agreement

Portlaoise College and Portlaoise Panthers have announced a joint strategic partnership agreement enabling the Basketball Club to use the college’s sporting facilities for training and for competitions.

The partnership will enhance the already popular sport of basketball at the college as Portlaoise Panthers coaches will give coaching sessions to the students. In turn the college will act as a feeder-school for the club.

The college’s facilities will mainly be used by the Juvenile teams and Academy players which compete in the National League, National Cups, Midland Leagues and Kilkenny and South East Leagues.

Portlaoise Panthers chairperson Seamus Dooley said, “The club is deeply indebted to Portlaoise College for the use of its facilities for training and for competitive games. We are very much looking forward to working with the college and all of its students and to participating and developing the sport of basketball for both the college and for the club.”

Portlaoise College principal Noel Daly is delighted to support the delivery of local sport and physical activity provision in the community.

“We are very excited to be working with such a great club as the Portlaoise Panthers. They have a huge positive impact on the local community between providing sporting opportunities, inspiring young people and ultimately making sport more accessible.

“We are delighted to open up our school and basketball facilities to the 400 plus members of the club and all the parents and supporters and we look forward to further building on our partnership.”

Mr Daly added that the long term goal is to see Portlaoise College add a Basketball All-Ireland to its Volleyball and Spikeball All-Ireland titles.

Portlaoise College and Portlaoise Panthers will also offer a basketball scholarship to incoming first year students.