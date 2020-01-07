Laois Camogie unable to field Intermediate team for 2020

Laois Camogie has announced it is unable to field an Intermediate Team for 2020 due to the unavailability of players.

In a statemetn Laois Camogie said, "Following an Executive Meeting held on Monday 6th January 2020 it is with great regret that Laois Camogie are not in a position to field an Intermediate Team for the 2020 competitions due to unavailability of players.

"Laois Camogie would sincerely like to thank Kieran Delaney and his management team for their time, commitment and professionalism to date.

"Laois Camogie would also like to acknowledge the players who did commit but unfortunately there wasn't enough to form a panel."

Kieran Delaney was announced as Manager last November.