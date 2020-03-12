Sponsored Content

Racing: All eyes on the Punchestown Festival

Five days of racing for this year's National Hunt Festival

Get set for racing at Punchestown

Soak up the atmosphere at The Punchestown Festival from Tuesday, April 28, to Saturday, May 2. Here’s everything you need to know;


Top jump horses, owners, trainers and jockeys from Ireland and the UK come together for the Punchestown Festival. There are a total of 39 races run at the Punchestown Festival, including 12 Grade 1 contests.  


Punchestown is the home of Irish Jump Racing and hosts the famous La Touche Cup – a must-see for any racing fan. 

Tuesday, April 28 – Punchestown Champion Chase Day 

Wednesday, April 28 – Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup Day 

Thursday, April 30 – Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle Day 

Friday, May 1 – BETDAQ Champion Hurdle Day 

Saturday, May 2 – Ballymore Festival Family Day

