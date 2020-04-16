Laois soccer clubs unite to fundraise for staff of Portlaoise hospitals at Covid-19 frontline

Three Laois soccer clubs, alongside the Laois branch of the Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Club, have come together to launch the ‘Donate our Match Fee’ fundraiser in aid of the frontline staff at two Portlaoise hospitals.

Originally launched by Portlaoise AFC, local rivals Towerhill Rovers, Stradbally Town AFC and the Laois branch of of the Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Club joined forces in aid of a great cause.

The clubs are donating their usual match fees to support the frontline staff of both the Midlands Regional Hospital and St Fintan’s Hospital, Portlaoise, by providing care packages.

In a post on the fundraiser’s GoFundMe page, which has so far raised over €3,000, Portlaoise AFC said:

“We are all missing football right now - that's a given, but what can we do as a community, club, team or individual to help our frontline heroes?

“We're delighted to be able to partner up with local clubs Towerhill Rovers FC and Stradbally Town AFC as well as the Laois branch of the Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Clubs who have shared some great ideas and donations to deliver care packages to both Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise and St. Fintans Hospital, Portlaoise.

“We have decided to ‘Donate our Match Fee’ from this weekend. The Senior teams in the club usually pay €10 per player to cover the cost of referee's, physio's, matchday equipment and any other costs that come with running our teams but this weekend, we want to donate it to the frontline staff at Portlaoise Hospitals.

“We would encourage all players of our club from Academy, Schoolboy/girls, Youths and parents to get involved and donate some small amount towards providing ‘Care Packages’ for the staff at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise and also St. Fintan's Hospital Portlaoise.

“The ‘Care Packages’ will include - hand creams, bottled water, energy drinks, energy bars, tea, coffee, individually wrapped biscuits, lip balms amongst some other items. We will be partnering with locally owned stores to purchase all items.

“We understand these may be difficult times and there are many very worthy fundraisers happening at this time but we want to play our part to help in anyway we can.

“We have been very lucky to have both St Fintan's Hospital and also The Midland's Regional Hospital, Portlaoise on our doorstep for any unfortunate injuries that require medical attention through games and training in Rossleighan Park. The staff have always taken wonderful care of us and our families so now, let's do what we can as a club and as a Laois football community to take care of them.

“Doctors, Nurses, Porters, Cleaning Staff, Receptionists and all other staff are working very hard to keep our community safe and cared for and this is our effort to take care of them.”

To donate, click HERE to be redirected to the GoFundMe page.