Comerford calls time on Roscommon managerial stint

Former Laois and Borris-Kilcotton star Ciaran Comerford has stepped down from his role as the Roscommon senior hurling manager.

In the interests of a smooth handover to the next banisteoir, Comerford, who was in his final year of his term, decided to step down now and give the new man the reigns for this year’s condensed Christy Ring cup campaign.

Appointed in 2017, he guided the ‘Rossies’ to the Division 3A league last year while holding their own in the Christy Ring competition.

Roscommon Hurling Board Chairman Christy McDermott commented, “I’d like to thank Ciarán for his efforts over the past two and half years with the Roscommon team.

“I fully respect the decision he has made, as the Christy Ring Competition will not now commence until much later in the year.

“Ciarán feels this is a more appropriate time to step down as it allows a new manager to prepare for the Christy Ring Cup and the new season which will follow on so closely.

“We had some good days including our winning of the Division 3 A National League last year. For those, we thank you Ciarán”.

Comerford’s attention will now turn to the local scene in Laois as he takes charge of his native Borris-Kilcotton this year in the Senior hurling championship beginning at the end of July with a mouth watering clash against Camross.