Quirke lends a hand to Laois clubs with coaching workshop

Laois football manager Mike Quirke has revealed that he has met with Laois club managers and coaches to give a workshop alongside Laois strength and conditioning coach Tom Hargroves.

Quirke insists their approach is to help the clubs as the advice on physical preparation and coaching can be beneficial to both the club and the players to aid them in their imminent club championship campaign.

Writing in his column for the Irish Examiner on Thursday, Quirke insisted that the workshop was only a lending hand to clubs and that they are, of course, free to prepare their teams as best they please.

In his column he also explained that the Laois footballers are likely to only have two quality sessions together with the Laois County final scheduled just two weeks before their crunch league game with Westmeath in October.

“Our performances as a county team towards the back end of the year will have as much to do with the quality of work the clubs do with their players between now and then as it will to do with us when we get back together with such a short window.

“Our approach is about trying to positively influence the standard of work that is being

done at that level and improve what clubs coaches are delivering to their players.

“Ultimately, by concentrating our efforts on trying to help clubs rather than hinder them, the county is placing huge trust and responsibility on their shoulders, and our success or failure as a county team will be more determined by their efforts than ever before.

“I happen to think than can be a positive thing for a county like Laois”, explained the former Kerry midfielder.

Quirke also backed up arguments by the likes of Offaly GAA Chairman Michael Duignan and his Laois manager comrade Eddie Brennan that the lack of punishment for Counties breaking the training ban in place until September 14 is farcical.

“The notion of asking county teams not to train before September 14 but also saying there will be no sanction for those that break it is completely unfair on the rest of the counties who do intend to abide by the directive.

“There’s a reason I stick the cruise control to 120km when I’m up and down the motorway, because the prospect of getting hit with a fine and penalty points doesn’t appeal to me in any way.

“If we want people to adhere to the rules, there must be something there to ensure their compliance”.