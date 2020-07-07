Portlaoise Panthers learn men's divisional fate

Basketball Ireland have announced their divisional line ups for both the men's Super League and Division one ahead of action getting underway later this year.

The Portlaoise Panthers team have been drawn into the southern conference of division one joining two Killarney clubs, St Pauls and Team Kerry, two Limerick sides – Limerick Celtics and UL Eagles, with Cork’s Fr Mathews, WIT Waterford and IT Carlow completing the conference.

Team Kerry are a newly affiliated club and will be a new challenge for the Panthers who finished second from bottom in the 2019/2020 season in what was a 12 team Division one.

With three teams less to play this year, they will be looking to move up the ladder and challenge for the top half of the table.

The fees for clubs competing in both divisions have been halved by the MNCC, to help clubs who are dealing with the fallout from covid-19.

Chair of the MNCC, Bernard O’Byrne, said: “We have decided to reduce the entrance fees for Super League and Division One, as we recognise what clubs are going through financially.”

Fees for clubs competing in the Super League and Division One, will now be €250 for next season only. It has also been confirmed there will be no changes to the rules on overseas players, however each club must strictly apply the government’s covid-19 regulations, when it comes to testing, isolation and all other guidelines.

All National League players will be required to complete a covid-19 Compliance Form before being deemed eligible to play by the MNCC.