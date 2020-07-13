Colt Shanahoe launch new jersey as club get set for first championship

Colt Shanahoe recently unveiled their new jersey range ahead of the upcoming Laois GAA championships.

The club was only rubber stamped by the County Board at the start of the year and can now look forward to their first championship season as a new club.



They will take part in the Premier Intermediate hurling, Junior 'A' hurling and Junior 'C' hurling championships.

The club made the following statement on their new jerseys.



“After months of hard work and in spite of a pandemic, Colt Shanahoe are proud to officially launch our club jerseys.



“We would like to thank all of our sponsors- Michael Grant (MG carpentry), John Oxyley(Oxley Electrical & Security), Brian Doogue (Doogue’s bar), Kirwan Haulage, Capitol Oil and Cuddy Sports for their contributions, without which we would not have the aesthetic gear that we do.

“We believe these jerseys are a stepping stone towards solidifying our new club and hopefully a kickstarter for future success.

“Our players are flat out preparing for their respective championships and we wish them all the best."