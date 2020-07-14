Laois Senior Ladies football championship kicks off this weekend with repeat of last years final
Laois LGFA clubs represented at their launch last week. Photo: Paul Dargan
Laois LGFA have announced the details for their opening round of adult championships this weekend.
Championship action is back and what a way to kick it off with reigning senior champions Sarsfields taking on Timahoe in a repeat of last year’s final as Sarsfields begin their quest to make it a record eight senior titles in a row.
With a full round of Intermediate and Junior games on Saturday, the senior games have been pencilled in for the following day with that clash of Sarsfields and Timahoe taking place in Mountmellick at 12 noon.
The format will be straight forward this year and all three championships will be in a round robin format with the top four teams progressing to the semi final in each championship.
This weekend’s full list of fixtures are as follows;
First teams at home
Friday 17th July - all games at 6.30pm
U14 ‘A’ Championship
Ballyfin v Mountrath (M.Tarpy)
St.Conleths v Portlaoise (J.Corcoran)
Sarsfields v Timahoe (R.Daveney)
U14 ‘B’ Championship
Ballyroan v Graiguecullen (E.O Neill)
Killeshin v St.Brigids (P.Moran)
Park-Rathenskia Bye
U14 ‘C’ Championship
Portlaoise 2 v Sarsfields 3 (K.Phelan)
Shanahoe v St.Josephs (S.McGrath)
St.Pauls v The Heath (D.Bracken)
Saturday 18th July
Intermediate Championship – all games 7pm.
Clonaslee v St Josephs (B.Hickey)
Ballyroan v Park-Rathenskia (N.McCormack)
Shanahoe Bye
Junior Championship – all games 7pm.
The Heath v Killeshin (E.O Neill)
St.Conleths v Graiguecullen (J.Corcoran )
Portlaoise v Ballyfin (S.O Shea)
Sunday 19th July
Senior Championship
Sarsfields v Timahoe at 12pnoon (K.Phelan)
St.Pauls v St.Bridgets at 3pm (N.McCormack)
St.Conleths v Portlaoise at 6pm (M.Tarpy)
The group games will be played on a home and away basis with the schedule as follows.
Round 1 – July 18/19
Round 2 – July 29
Round 3 – August 8-9
Round 4 – August 15-16
Round 5 – August 22-23
Semi-finals – September 5-6
Finals – September 19-20
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on