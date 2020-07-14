Laois Senior Ladies football championship kicks off this weekend with repeat of last years final

Laois LGFA have announced the details for their opening round of adult championships this weekend.

Championship action is back and what a way to kick it off with reigning senior champions Sarsfields taking on Timahoe in a repeat of last year’s final as Sarsfields begin their quest to make it a record eight senior titles in a row.

With a full round of Intermediate and Junior games on Saturday, the senior games have been pencilled in for the following day with that clash of Sarsfields and Timahoe taking place in Mountmellick at 12 noon.

The format will be straight forward this year and all three championships will be in a round robin format with the top four teams progressing to the semi final in each championship.

This weekend’s full list of fixtures are as follows;

First teams at home

Friday 17th July - all games at 6.30pm

U14 ‘A’ Championship

Ballyfin v Mountrath (M.Tarpy)

St.Conleths v Portlaoise (J.Corcoran)

Sarsfields v Timahoe (R.Daveney)

U14 ‘B’ Championship

Ballyroan v Graiguecullen (E.O Neill)

Killeshin v St.Brigids (P.Moran)

Park-Rathenskia Bye

U14 ‘C’ Championship

Portlaoise 2 v Sarsfields 3 (K.Phelan)

Shanahoe v St.Josephs (S.McGrath)

St.Pauls v The Heath (D.Bracken)

Saturday 18th July

Intermediate Championship – all games 7pm.

Clonaslee v St Josephs (B.Hickey)

Ballyroan v Park-Rathenskia (N.McCormack)

Shanahoe Bye

Junior Championship – all games 7pm.

The Heath v Killeshin (E.O Neill)

St.Conleths v Graiguecullen (J.Corcoran )

Portlaoise v Ballyfin (S.O Shea)

Sunday 19th July

Senior Championship

Sarsfields v Timahoe at 12pnoon (K.Phelan)

St.Pauls v St.Bridgets at 3pm (N.McCormack)

St.Conleths v Portlaoise at 6pm (M.Tarpy)

The group games will be played on a home and away basis with the schedule as follows.

Round 1 – July 18/19

Round 2 – July 29

Round 3 – August 8-9

Round 4 – August 15-16

Round 5 – August 22-23

Semi-finals – September 5-6

Finals – September 19-20