Laois Camogie to learn championship opponents on Thursday

The revised draws for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championships will be streamed live on the Camogie Association Facebook page this Thursday July 16th from 5.30pm.

Laois will compete in the Intermediate grade but they have already had a turbulent year having originally indicated they wouldn't have the numbers for a team in 2020 before sorting out their issues, getting a new manager in and getting their house in order.

The draws will take place live from Croke Park where the groups will be finalised for the Premier Junior, Intermediate and Senior Championships ahead of the resumption of the Inter county season from October 17th.

The draw will be available to view on https://www.facebook.com/217157391491/posts/10157646710441492/?d=n