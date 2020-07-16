WATCH: Zach Tuohy shows his class with stunning strike for Geelong
Zach Tuohy scored a fantastic goal for Geelong earlier today
Zach Tuohy has been making waves in the AFL for quite some time and he was at it again earlier today with an a sensational goal for his Geelong side.
The Geelong cats were taking on Collingwood and although Tuohy's charges came out the wrong side of a 57-35 loss, Tuohy's goal was one of the highlights of the game and we have the footage.
Tuohy could also have set a trend by bringing back the long sleeve jersey. Tuohy rocked the look in a break from the traditional singlet style jerseys.
Sit back and revel in the brilliance of the Portlaoise man.
'Tuohy can finish, we know that, and he does. It's just what the game needed!'@zach2e delivered again todaypic.twitter.com/bFXAAYckmB— Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) July 16, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on