WATCH: Zach Tuohy shows his class with stunning strike for Geelong

Zach Tuohy has been making waves in the AFL for quite some time and he was at it again earlier today with an a sensational goal for his Geelong side.

The Geelong cats were taking on Collingwood and although Tuohy's charges came out the wrong side of a 57-35 loss, Tuohy's goal was one of the highlights of the game and we have the footage.

Tuohy could also have set a trend by bringing back the long sleeve jersey. Tuohy rocked the look in a break from the traditional singlet style jerseys.

Sit back and revel in the brilliance of the Portlaoise man.