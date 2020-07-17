Revealed: Laois drawn in tough group in Camogie championship

The revised draws for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships took place yesterday evening in Croke Park and Laois have been drawn in group 1 of the Intermediate championship.

They will be joined by Kildare and the second string teams in Galway and Dublin. It is a tough group but after sorting out some issues at the beginning of the year, Laois Camogie can now look forward and plan for the championship.

There are three other groups in the Intermediate championship. Group 2 sees Cork, Kerry and Meath going up against each other while group 3 will consist of Derry, Down and Kilkenny.

Finally group four pits Tipperary, Antrim and Carlow off against each other.

The structure of this competition will see the winners of each group progress to the Semi-Finals, with the winner of Group 1 playing the winner of Group 2, and the winner of Group 3 playing the winner of Group 4.



A full fixtures schedule for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships will follow in due course with the Inter County season set to begin from October 17th.

The draw in full is

Intermediate Championship

Group 1

Dublin

Galway

Kildare

Laois

Group 2

Cork

Kerry

Meath

Group 3

Derry

Down

Kilkenny

Group 4

Antrim

Carlow

Tipperary