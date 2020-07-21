REVEALED: Laois Ladies fixtures ahead of All Ireland Intermediate football championship

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association have announced that the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate and Senior Championship Finals will be played at Croke Park on Sunday, December 20.

Due to the limits on pitch usage at Croke Park this year, unfortunately it is not possible to play the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Final there, and this fixture will be played at a venue to be confirmed on the weekend of December 5/6.

The LGFA can also confirm the dates for the 2020 TG4 Championships with round 1 of the Intermediate and Senior Championships to be played on the weekend of October 31/November 1, with Round 2 on the weekend of November 7/8, and Round 3 on the weekend of November 14/15.

The TG4 Intermediate and Senior Championship semi-finals will be played on the weekend of November 28/29.

The participants in the Intermediate and Senior Championships will have a two-week break between the conclusion of the group stages and the All-Ireland semi-finals, and a three-week break between semi-finals and Finals.

Neutral venues for the group stages of the TG4 All-Ireland Championships and semi-finals, along with the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Final, will be confirmed in due course.

Laois will be looking to capture the All Ireland Intermediate title and the lure of a Croke Park final the week before Christmas is sure to be an extra motivator.

There will be four groups in the Intermediate tier with Laois been drawn in Group 4 alongside Kildare, Clare and Sligo. Only one team will come out of each group and into a straight semi final before the final on December 20.

The first three groups all have three teams but the Laois group has four teams making their schedule that bit more hectic and of course making it harder to get out of the group. Should they top the group, they will meet Meath, Down or Leitrim in the All Ireland semi final.

The full draw for the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship is as follows

Group 1

Round 1 – Wexford v Offaly – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Roscommon v Wexford – November 7/8

Round 3 – Offaly v Roscommon – November 14/15

Group 2

Round 1 – Longford v Westmeath – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Louth v Longford – November 7/8

Round 3 – Westmeath v Louth – November 14/15

Group 3

Round 1 – Meath v Down – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Leitrim v Meath – November 7/8

Round 3 – Down v Leitrim – November 14/15

Group 4

Round 1 – Sligo v Laois; Kildare v Clare – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Sligo v Kildare; Clare v Laois – November 7/8

Round 3 – Clare v Sligo; Kildare v Laois – November 14/15

Semi-Final 1

1st Group 1 v 1st Group 2 – November 28/29

Semi-Final 2

1st Group 3 v 1st Group 4 – November 28/29

Final

Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner Semi-Final 2 – Croke Park, Sunday December 20

TG4 All-Ireland Junior Football Championship Fixtures: