Abbeyleix Golf Club hold successful open week
Abbeyleix Golf Club are well and truly back up and running and they showcased their top class course by welcoming golfers from near and far to their open week earlier this month.
With a host of competitions, the club had a busy week and they would like to thank all sponsors who helped contribute to the amazing success of the open week.
Men’s Singles Friday 10th July 2020
1st Michael Brennan (Ballyroan) (14) 39 pts
2nd James Deegan, Jnr (05) 38 pts
Gross: Donal A Murphy (02) 37 pts
Third: Killian Devin (Stackstown) (18) – 38 pts
Ladies Singles Friday 10th July 2020
1st Margaret O’Keefe (Castlecomer) (21) 37 pts
2nd Geraldine Murphy (22) 34 pts
3rd: Teresa Bradshaw (23) 33 pts
4th Ellie Robinson (39) 33 pts
4 Person Classic - Saturday 11th July 2020
1st Fergal Donaghy (Portlaoise), Michael Kelly (Portlaoise), Jarney Kelly, (Portlaoise), Danny Kelly (Portlaoise) – 101 nett
2nd Billy Connell, Fintan Dunne, Sylvester Murray, Liam Kirwan– 91 nett
3rd Aidan B Dunphy, Gavin Bonham, Shane Fennelly, Matthew Thornton – 91 nett
4th PJ Peacock, Dayne Peacock, Eugene Hearns, Jnr, Anthony Collins – 90 nett
4 Person Scramble – Sunday 12th July 2020
1st Donal A Murphy, Brendan Murphy, James Deegan, Brian O’Neill – 55.8 nett
2nd Ray Casey, Declan Devoy, Mark Ring, James Ring – 56.8 nett
3rd Cian Purcell, Bryan Thompson, Sean Downey, Ciaran Carroll – 56.8 nett
4th Martin Lawlor, Wayne Comerford, Colm Begley (Mountrath), Eoin Buggie (The Heath) – 57.3 nett
Senior Men’s Singles – Monday 13th July 2020
1st Michael Anderson (13) 44 pts
2nd Aidan Dunphy (15) 40 pts
Gross John Kelly, Jnr, The Heath (04) 39 pts
4th Padraig Purcell (04) 39 pts
Ladies Singles – Monday 13th July 2020
Sponsored by A&A Hair Studio
1st Bridie Fennelly (19) 40 pts
2nd Louise Mahony (16) 35pts
3rd Carol Doheny (Mountrath) (20) 34 pts
4th Gillian Reilly (11) 33 pts (on back 9)
4 Person Waltz - Thursday 16th July 2020
1st - Frank Brennan, Brian Loughman, Francis Tyrrell - 86 pts
2nd - Michael Martin, Dick Wellwood, Eamonn O’Sullivan - 86 pts (back 9)
3rd - Declan Devoy, Ray Casey, James Ring - 83 pts
Winning Ladies Team
Elizabeth Meagher, Kathryn Bonham, Fidelis Cullen
Open Singles – Friday 17th July 2020
1st Enda Rowland 44 pts
2nd Eugene Hearns, Jnr 38pts (won on the back 9)
3rd Michael Brennan (Ballyroan) 38 pts
4th Matthew Thornton 37 pts
Ladies Singles – Friday 17th July 2020
Sponsored by Inspiring Interiors
1st Geraldine Murphy (22) 43 pts
2nd Barbara O’Donnell (32) 40 pts
3rd Fiona Stapleton (40) (Smurfit) 37 pts
Gross Helena Burke (03) 30 gross pts
1st 9: Mary McDonald (37) 19 pts
2nd 9: Veronica Fennell (22) 19 pts
4 Person Scramble - Saturday 18th July 2020
1st Andrew Bonham, Shaun Murphy, Declan Phelan, Aaron Carroll - 53.1 nett
2nd Malachy Fogarty, David Walsh, Cormac Walsh, Paul Broderick - 54.2 nett
3rd Gillian Reilly, Tom Reilly, Catherine Reilly, Eoin Reilly - 56.0 nett
4th Michael Anderson, Andrew Ring, James Ring, Enda Cassin - 53.6 nett
4 Person Champagne Classic - 19th July 2020
1st Donal O’Gorman, Dominic Cribbin, Seamus McGrath, Paul Monnelly - 101 pts
2nd Andrew Bonham, William Shortall, Anthony Nolan, Martin Bonham - 100 pts
3rd Michael Martin, Jack Nolan, Des Sutton, Eamonn O’Sullivan - 100 pts
Winning Ladies Team
Louise Mahony, Laura Mahony, Marie Phelan, Catriona Ellis - 95 pts
Ongoing 9 Hole Mixed Singles
1st Brendan Murphy, Louise Mahony - 22 pts
2nd Bridie Fennelly, Shane Fennelly - 20 pts
Ongoing 9 Hole Open
1st Stephen Hunter 22 points
2nd Kevin Joyce- 22 points
3rd Miho Reilly - 21 points
