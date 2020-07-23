Abbeyleix Golf Club hold successful open week

Abbeyleix Golf Club are well and truly back up and running and they showcased their top class course by welcoming golfers from near and far to their open week earlier this month.

With a host of competitions, the club had a busy week and they would like to thank all sponsors who helped contribute to the amazing success of the open week.

Men’s Singles Friday 10th July 2020

1st Michael Brennan (Ballyroan) (14) 39 pts

2nd James Deegan, Jnr (05) 38 pts

Gross: Donal A Murphy (02) 37 pts

Third: Killian Devin (Stackstown) (18) – 38 pts

Ladies Singles Friday 10th July 2020

1st Margaret O’Keefe (Castlecomer) (21) 37 pts

2nd Geraldine Murphy (22) 34 pts

3rd: Teresa Bradshaw (23) 33 pts

4th Ellie Robinson (39) 33 pts

4 Person Classic - Saturday 11th July 2020

1st Fergal Donaghy (Portlaoise), Michael Kelly (Portlaoise), Jarney Kelly, (Portlaoise), Danny Kelly (Portlaoise) – 101 nett

2nd Billy Connell, Fintan Dunne, Sylvester Murray, Liam Kirwan– 91 nett

3rd Aidan B Dunphy, Gavin Bonham, Shane Fennelly, Matthew Thornton – 91 nett

4th PJ Peacock, Dayne Peacock, Eugene Hearns, Jnr, Anthony Collins – 90 nett

4 Person Scramble – Sunday 12th July 2020

1st Donal A Murphy, Brendan Murphy, James Deegan, Brian O’Neill – 55.8 nett

2nd Ray Casey, Declan Devoy, Mark Ring, James Ring – 56.8 nett

3rd Cian Purcell, Bryan Thompson, Sean Downey, Ciaran Carroll – 56.8 nett

4th Martin Lawlor, Wayne Comerford, Colm Begley (Mountrath), Eoin Buggie (The Heath) – 57.3 nett

Senior Men’s Singles – Monday 13th July 2020

1st Michael Anderson (13) 44 pts

2nd Aidan Dunphy (15) 40 pts

Gross John Kelly, Jnr, The Heath (04) 39 pts

4th Padraig Purcell (04) 39 pts

Ladies Singles – Monday 13th July 2020

Sponsored by A&A Hair Studio

1st Bridie Fennelly (19) 40 pts

2nd Louise Mahony (16) 35pts

3rd Carol Doheny (Mountrath) (20) 34 pts

4th Gillian Reilly (11) 33 pts (on back 9)

4 Person Waltz - Thursday 16th July 2020

1st - Frank Brennan, Brian Loughman, Francis Tyrrell - 86 pts

2nd - Michael Martin, Dick Wellwood, Eamonn O’Sullivan - 86 pts (back 9)

3rd - Declan Devoy, Ray Casey, James Ring - 83 pts

Winning Ladies Team

Elizabeth Meagher, Kathryn Bonham, Fidelis Cullen

Open Singles – Friday 17th July 2020

1st Enda Rowland 44 pts

2nd Eugene Hearns, Jnr 38pts (won on the back 9)

3rd Michael Brennan (Ballyroan) 38 pts

4th Matthew Thornton 37 pts

Ladies Singles – Friday 17th July 2020

Sponsored by Inspiring Interiors

1st Geraldine Murphy (22) 43 pts

2nd Barbara O’Donnell (32) 40 pts

3rd Fiona Stapleton (40) (Smurfit) 37 pts

Gross Helena Burke (03) 30 gross pts

1st 9: Mary McDonald (37) 19 pts

2nd 9: Veronica Fennell (22) 19 pts

4 Person Scramble - Saturday 18th July 2020

1st Andrew Bonham, Shaun Murphy, Declan Phelan, Aaron Carroll - 53.1 nett

2nd Malachy Fogarty, David Walsh, Cormac Walsh, Paul Broderick - 54.2 nett

3rd Gillian Reilly, Tom Reilly, Catherine Reilly, Eoin Reilly - 56.0 nett

4th Michael Anderson, Andrew Ring, James Ring, Enda Cassin - 53.6 nett

4 Person Champagne Classic - 19th July 2020

1st Donal O’Gorman, Dominic Cribbin, Seamus McGrath, Paul Monnelly - 101 pts

2nd Andrew Bonham, William Shortall, Anthony Nolan, Martin Bonham - 100 pts

3rd Michael Martin, Jack Nolan, Des Sutton, Eamonn O’Sullivan - 100 pts

Winning Ladies Team

Louise Mahony, Laura Mahony, Marie Phelan, Catriona Ellis - 95 pts

Ongoing 9 Hole Mixed Singles

1st Brendan Murphy, Louise Mahony - 22 pts

2nd Bridie Fennelly, Shane Fennelly - 20 pts

Ongoing 9 Hole Open

1st Stephen Hunter 22 points

2nd Kevin Joyce- 22 points

3rd Miho Reilly - 21 points