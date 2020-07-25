Laois Camogie club to make history on Sunday

St Lazarians Abbeyleix Camogie club will make history on Sunday evening when they field an adult team for the first time in their history.

Having concentrated thier efforts at underage level up until now, they are ready to move to the next level this Sunday when they take on Castletown at 6.30pm in Castletown in a game that will go down in history.

They were recently presented with a new set of jerseys from sponsor Darren Strong of DS Sports