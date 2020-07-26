Laois managerial trio off the mark in Offaly football championship

The Offaly senior football championship kicked off this weekend and there was plenty of Laois interest with three of the eight teams in the championship managed by Laois men.

All three got off the mark on their first outing with a win as Sean Dempsey's Ferbane beat Edenderry, Malachy McNulty's tenure in Rhode getting off to a winning start and Mark Rooney's Shamrocks finished off the treble earlier today (Sunday).

Friday night saw Ferbane, managed by St Joseph's man Sean Dempsey, get off the mark with a 1-12 to 1-8 win over Edenderry. Ronan McGuire grabbed the goal before they were forced to play the final 40 minutes or so with 14 men after Offaly senior hurler Oisin Kelly picked up a red card.

Joe Maher led the line for the Ferbane men as they put in a top class second half display.

Saturday evening saw Malachy McNulty begin his stint as Rhode manager. The Offaly kingpins had Niall McNamee and Anton Sullivan in devastating form as they a 1-19 to 1-10 win over their rivals, Clara. They were in control throughout and they again are the team to beat this year having suffered the pain of defeat in last year's final to Ferbane.

The trio of wins for the Laois men was completed this afternoon as Mark Rooney guided Shamrocks to a 1-15 to 2-11 win over the newly promoted Bracknagh.

Bracknagh led by 0-7 to 0-0 at one stage and by 0-9 to 0-3 at the break but a marvellous second half display from Rooney's charges saw them get over the line by a point with Nigel Dunne and U20 star Jack Bryant leading the way.

The second round of action will take in two weeks time.