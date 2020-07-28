No separating Stradbally Town and Mountmellick Utd in Laois derby

Spoils shared in Stradbally on Sunday morning in a right good game of football between the second teams of both these clubs that have first teams who are also going head to head in the Division 1 run in.

An even enough affair in the first period with the away side looking dangerous from set pieces. Stradbally were restricted to long range efforts from Murtagh Condron and Sean Devoy and it was 0-0 at the break.

The home side were far better in the second half and dominated possession for good periods. A good move involving Richie Carolan and Sean Devoy ended with veteran Striker Derek O’Gorman striking the butt of the Post from 8 yards on 61 minutes.

Stradbally's dominance finally told when O’Gorman picked up a fine ball from Devoy and he cooly beat a Mountmellick defender and the away keeper to rifle the home side in front on 63 minutes.

Stradbally should have really pushed home their dominance from here but squandered chances and as always when you’re only the one goal in front, you always give the other team a chance and Mountmellick duly took this chance on 84 minutes when the home defence, who were excellent throughout, failed to deal with a ball over the top and the ball broke to a Mountmellick attacker who made no mistake from close range.

A share of the spoils in an entertaining game and Stradbally had excellent displays from Noel Delaney, Richie Carolan, Luke Kelly and Man of the match John Clancy.



STRADBALLY: Robbie Moore, Jamie Devoy, Dom Kelly, Noel Delaney, Richard Carolan, Adam Murphy, John Clancy, Murtagh Condron, Luke Kelly, Sean Devoy and Derek O’Gorman. Subs: Gavin Langton for Devoy, Colm Clancy for Murphy, Liam Clancy for Kelly and Ciaran O’Neill for O’Gorman.