The complete Laois GAA records bible is on sale now

Following a delayed launch due to Covid-19, ‘The Complete Laois GAA Records Bible 1888-2019’ project is now complete and available for purchase.

An updated version of the original 2017 publication, author John Phelan has corrected and updated for the years since, 2017-2019.

The ‘Bible’ is priced at the same as the original, just €50, and comprises of 728 pages of Laois GAA records that won’t be found elsewhere.

This time only 60 copies were printed and half of those have already been reserved, meaning eager customers will need to act fast to secure a copy - a must have for any true Laois Gael’s collection.

John has also brought out a separate publication, ‘The Appendix – Laois GAA Records Bible 2017-2019’, to bring the original publication up to date.

Priced at just €5, this 62-page amendment will act as the missing link to all who purchased the original publication in 2017 and will complete your ‘Laois GAA Records Bible’.

Copies can be secured from author John Phelan by email jphelan@gmx.com or by phone 087-6156808, and a limited supply will also be available in All Books, Portlaoise from next weekend where you can purchase or reserve your copy.

All who have reserved copies with John in recent times can rest assured your copies are safe, and John will be in touch in the near future.

Sales are strictly on a first come first serve basis and when they are gone this time, they are truly gone as the author has hung up his pen for good.