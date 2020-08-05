Six Nations announces details of Ireland’s rescheduled fixtures

Six Nations has today announced details of Ireland’s rescheduled fixtures for the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship, as well as the two remaining games in the Women’s Six Nations Championship.

Andy Farrell‘s Ireland will resume their 2020 Championship campaign against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 24th October before making the trip to Paris for the Round 5 clash against France on Saturday 31st October. The games, originally due to be played in March, were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A kick-off time for the home clash against Italy in Dublin will be confirmed in due course, while the IRFU has today confirmed details of the ticket refund process for supporters who had purchased tickets for the original fixture.

The Round 5 matches between Wales and Scotland and Italy and England have also been rescheduled for 31st October, Six Nations announced.

2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship Rescheduled Fixtures:

Round 4:

Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium – 24th October 2020 (Kick-off TBC)

Round 5:

Wales v Scotland, TBC – 31st October 2020 (Kick-off 14.15)

Italy v England, Stadio Olympico – 31st October 2020 (Kick-off 16.45)

France v Ireland, Stade de France – 31st October 2020 (Kick-off 20.00)

* All kick-off times are GMT.

* The venue kick-off time for Ireland v Italy and the venue for Wales v Scotland will be confirmed in due course.

“In rescheduling these matches, the health and safety of players, associated staff and supporters has been at the forefront of our thinking. We remain in close contact with all relevant authorities across the respective jurisdictions to ensure these matches take place in a safe environment and we will announce further details of health and safety protocols and guidance on spectator attendance in due course,” Six Nations said on Wednesday.

Six Nations can also confirm that the Women’s Championship will be concluded this Autumn, with Adam Griggs‘ Ireland – who opened their campaign with back-to-back home wins over Scotland and Wales before an away defeat to England – set to host Italy in Round 4 on the weekend of 24th October. A venue for this fixture will be confirmed in due course.

Ireland will then conclude their campaign against France in Round 5 on the weekend of 31st October, with Six Nations due to release a full fixture schedule in due course.