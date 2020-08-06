Laois Senior football championship kicks off tonight

The long wait is over for Laois GAA football supporters as the adult championships swing back into action this week with Ballyroan Abbey and St Joseph's getting the ball rolling tonight in MW Hire O'Moore Park at 7.15pm.

The Senior football championship is always an eagerly anticipated competition and while Portlaoise have been the undoubted kingpins in recent years, there are plenty of teams who have went toe to toe with them and plenty who will look forward to doing it again this year.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the GAA hard. As it stands only 100 supporters will be able to get into the watch games and while an easing of that figure is likely in the next few weeks, it is still a tough time for the GAA.

With no football played since March, a form book is a luxury that we don't have. Challenge games can be a false hope for teams and the only way you really know how things are going is when you step out onto the championship field.

In terms of structure, there is no change so the Laois championship won't be as unique as others. There has always been a strong knockout feel to the championship with clubs knowing that if they lose twice, they won't be winning the championship.

It is a very fair structure.

In too many counties across Ireland, the club championships are been watered down into a league style with the stronger clubs knowing that they don't have to peak until later in the championship.

Portlaoise are a seasoned team and while they will go into the championship as favourites, they themselves will know only too well that nothing goes on forever.

They have been hit by retirements such as Bruno McCormack and Kevin Fitzpatrick but they also have a steady stream of players coming through to offset that. Kevin Fitzpatrick has jumped straight into the management and having that familiarity there with a new manager is something unique.

Paul Cahillane, Gareth Dillon, Kieran Lillis, Conor Boyle, Benny Carroll – these are still all names that slide off the tongue so while they may be a changed outfit this year, chances are, they will be just as strong.

St Joseph's ran them close last year in the quarter final and under Joe Higgins they will feel that they can build on that. Michael Keogh is a top class forward while they have plenty of solid options around the field.

Portarlington are another who have been knocking around and if they can get up a head of steam and put performances back to back, they will be a match for anyone.

Rosenallis are back Senior this year and have John O'Loughlin back in their ranks while the Fennell's are also key men.

Graiguecullen have arguably one of the best defenders in the business in Mark Timmons while Brian Byrne is an exciting young player in their ranks also.

Killeshin have been dealt a massive blow with the news that Stephen Attride won't be coming home from Australia while they have also lost Shane Bolger to the UK and these are serious blows.

Arles Killeen will look to the Kingston brothers to backbone their charge this year while Arles Kilcruise have the ever reliable Ross Munnelly still in great form in the attack.

O'Dempsey's are a side that have the capability to match up to any team on their day while Ballyfin will look to build on their semi final appearance last year.

Stradbally had a poor year by their standards last year and will be going all out to get back on track in 2020 under Greg Ramsbottom.

The Heath, Courtwood, Ballylinan, Ballyroan Abbey and Emo all look to have a bit of work to do to challenge but given the nature of the year that we are in, no one can be ruled out and anyone can be beaten on any given day.

With no Leinster club championship this year and the potential starting of an Inter County championship in October, we are facing into a championship that although has the same format, looks set to have a different feel to it.

All the action kicks off this Thursday and come next Sunday evening, we will have a much better idea as to how clubs are shaping up. This is a tough time on players.

The vast majority of club players would have been keeping themselves ticking over during the lockdown but to now come back into the white heat of championship will really test them.

Panel depths are also going to be important. Injuries and suspensions play a part in every year but with some clubs juggling hurling and football, work loads are going to be severe in some cases.

All in all, an unpredictable championship lies ahead.

With plenty of twists and turns ahead, no club can be dis-counted but winning that first round will be crucial to those who would have been adjudged to be outside the top tour or five teams in recent years. Momentum could be a clubs' best friend this year