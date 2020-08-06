REPORT: Goals key as The Rock open Intermediate championship in style

The Rock and Annanough entered this first round clash knowing they both desperately required a victory, or else relegation fears could loom large.

In the end, it was The Rock who got their 2020 Championship off to a perfect start thanks to three goals in the second-half from Wes Bergin, Victor Oladipa and Aaron Dowling.

The Rock 3-9

Annanough 0-11

Annanough started the game on fire, with former Laois U-20 Damien McCaul getting them on the scoreboard in Mountmellick after he played a nice one-two with Colin Miller.

Elliott Scully scored another from an acute angle, and centre-forward Killian Horgan made it three in a row for Annanough, as the men from Vicarstown were looking to make a statement in the opening round of the Intermediate championship.

The Rock nearly hit back in devastating fashion, as Stephen McDonald was played in on goals. His shot ricocheted off the crossbar and out though. The rebound fell to the talented Aaron Dowling, and he placed over The Rock's opening score of the Championship.

Killian Horgan replied for Annanough once more, restoring their three point advantage. However, that could have so easily been wiped out minutes later. The dangerous Sean O'Neill weaved in and out of challenges, before firing in a low shot. However, Annanough keeper Sean Hennessy was equal to the effort, as he got down low to save.

In the process of his save, Hennessy suffered a leg injury, and had to be helped off the pitch. Annanough continued to add to their lead before the first water break, with corner forward Simon Shortall landing another.

The Rock, to their credit, ended the half on a positive note. Sean O'Neill's pace and skill was causing all sorts of problems up front, and his movement yielded two frees for The Rock. Aaron Dowling knocked over the two frees, and the lead was only 0-5 to 0-3 in favour of Annanough at half-time.

The Rock enjoyed a dream start to the second-half, scoring two quick-fire goals to take the lead for the first time in the game. Wes Bergin went through the Annanough defence a bit too easily, and his finish was excellent, as he fired into the right corner of the net.

That joy turned to ecstasy minutes later, as The Rock wing-back Victor Oladipa went flying up the field. Oladipa played a one-two with Stephen McDonald, and Oladipa buried it low into the Annanough net once more.

John Scully settled Annanough down a little bit with their first score of the second-half, a nice on from play. Damien McCaul then grabbed another through a free that he won, and Annanough were back within touching distance.

However, Stephen McDonald fired over a lovely score in response, and two on the trot from The Rock's marksman Aaron Dowling put two goals between the sides.

Annanough needed goals heading into the last ten minutes, and McCaul almost struck for one from distance. However, his shot went inches over the crossbar, and there was still five points between the teams.

There was a bit of drama near the end, as second-half substitute Robert Miller receiver a red card for Annanough. The Rock were also down to fourteen men as well, with Kieran Conroy black carded for a high tackle on McCaul.

The sides exchanged scores near the end, before The Rock put the icing on the cake after a well-worked move involving Ben Pedro and Anavil Storey resulted in Dowling sliding home a third goal.

THE ROCK

Scorers: Aaron Dowling 1-7 (0-6 frees), Victor Oladipa and Wes Bergin 1-0 each, Stephen McDonald 0-2

Team: Conor Allen; Brian Conlon, Kieran Conroy, Niall Dunne; Anavil Storey, Conor Flynn, Victor Oladipa; Sean Cullen, Daniel McRedmond; Aaron Dowling, Stephen Conroy, Wesley Bergin; Paul Allen, Sean O'Neill, Stephen McDonald. Sub: Ben Pedro for S Conroy (43 mins)



ANNANOUGH

Scorers: Damien McCaul 0-5 (0-1 free), Killian Horgan 0-2, John Heffernan, Elliott Scully, Simon Shortall and John Scully 0-1 each

Team: Sean Hennessy; Johnny Fennelly, Rory Stapleton, Marcus Shortall; Ronan Stapleton, Marty Stapleton, Conor Donlon; John Scully, Donal Miller; Elliott Scully, Killian Horgan, Damien McCaul; Simon Shortall, Colin Miller, Shane Stapleton. Subs: Conor Hanley for S Hennessy (24 mins, inj), John Heffernan for S Shortall (30 mins), James Miller for E Scully (HT), Robert Kinsella for S Stapleton (45 mins)

REFEREE: Thomas Kennedy (Killeshin)