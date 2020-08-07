Three Laois men could guide Offaly teams to semi finals this weekend

Three Laois managers could guide their respective clubs to Offaly senior football semi final berths this weekend as round two of football action continues this weekend in neighbouring Offaly.

Tonight, Mark Rooney's Shamrocks take on Edenderry and having beaten Bracknagh in the opening round, a win here for former Laois minor football manager Rooney would propel his side to four points and leave Edenderry without a point after two games.

The other game in that group sees Sean Dempsey guide his Ferbane side into battle with Bracknagh and a Ferbane win here, coupled with a Shamrocks win would put the two of them at the top of the group on four points and with the top two progressing to the semi finals, they would be through before they even play each other in the final group game.

Shamrocks have a tough assignment. Edenderry lost their opening round game to Ferbane and will be going all out to save their championship skin. Mark Rooney will be hoping that key forwards Nigel Dunne and Jack Bryant can once again produce the goods and get them over the line.

Ferbane face newly promoted Bracknagh on Sunday but will also be up against a team fighting to stay in the championship. Joe Maher is Ferbane's key man.

In the other group, Malachy McNulty had an impressive showing from his Rhode troops in his first game in charge two weeks ago against Clara. Niall McNamee and Anton Sullivan stole the show as they eased to the win and a win over Tullamore this weekend coupled with a win for Cappincur over Clara would see them advance to the semi finals also with a game to spare.

Even if the other result didn't go their way, a win over Tullamore, while not mathematically assured, would see them within touching distance of a semi final berth.

All three men will fancy their chances over the weekend and it would be extremely interesting from a Laois point of view if three Laois men had their club in the semi final.