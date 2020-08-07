BREAKING: All Laois GAA games postponed
All GAA games in Laois have been postponed for at least two weeks from midnight tonight.
Laois GAA have since announced that games schedule for tonight will also not go ahead as they act on government advice announced this evening.
Football action this weekend and hurling the following weekend now won't go ahead and we will have to wait to see how things develop over the next couple of weeks to see if action can resume.
All games including tonight’s intermediate and senior football games are postponed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Oc6v3e6LEO— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) August 7, 2020
