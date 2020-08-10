Laois GAA Chairman calls for shortened GAA lockdown

Laois GAA Chairman Peter O'Neill has called on the GAA to make representation to the Government and shorten the lockdown on GAA matches from 16 days to 14 days.

As things stand, Laois GAA clubs cannot play any games since last Friday night right up until midnight on Sunday week August 23.

This would mean three weeknds lost in terms of the fixtures Calendar but Mr O'Neill is calling on the GAA to ask the Government to end the GAA lockdown on Friday September 21 meaning that just two weekends would be lost.

“We will be seeking is that it goes back to 14 days (GAA games lockdown). That way instead of losing three weekends, we will only lose two.

“We have made representation on that and put the pressure on that the ban be lifted on the Friday and not the Monday.”

The Laois Chairman is also expecting that clubs will be able to open back up their pitches for training before the lockdown period ends.

“We are expecting grounds to be opened and for training to be allowed back in those grounds.

“The GAA came out on Saturday and said the grounds were to be closed but I think that will be changed.”

The call to suspend all games on Friday night last came as a massive blow to players, officials and supporters and left Laois with just one game in both their Senior and Intermediate championships played from the Thursday night, the night before the lockdown was announced.

The topic of midweek games has been debated in recent days as an option for making up for the time lost but Mr O'Neill explained that midweek games are tricky given the dual nature of the clubs.

“It is terrible. It is devastating after the GAA did so much work around this to just lose it.

“You can't really work midweek games in Laois because there are so many dual clubs. We are a dual county.

“It is impossible to run games at the one time. We might have to be very flexible on times but we can't even put anything in place yet until we find out if we are going to lose two weekends or three.

“We feel it is very harsh on people down here but then again, we don't know what is going to happen in the next few days”, explained the Chairman on Monday.