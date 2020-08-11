Outdoor GAA facilities and training for clubs in Laois, Offaly and Kildare can re-open on a restricted basis

The GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association have announced that clubs in Laois, Offaly and Kildare can reopen facilities and recommence training – albeit on a restricted basis.

In a joint statement they said,

The GAA’s Covid advisory group met this evening to consider the implications for clubs in Laois, Offaly and Kildare arising from the restrictions imposed on those Counties in recent days.

The Covid Advisory Group are satisfied that to date the incidence of reported positive Covid cases among those participating in Gaelic Games in Laois, Offaly and Kildare is miniscule, and no higher or lower than the general incidence among GAA clubs nationwide. This is testament to the work of our clubs and members in those Counties in adhering to the Safe Return guidelines and our membership should be very proud of what it has achieved in this context to date.

It is the view of the group that Gaelic games members and clubs in those Counties should continue to follow the Government guidelines as laid out. In that context, it has been agreed that while the current restrictions remain in place:

Outdoor GAA facilities can re-open

No games are permitted involving clubs from these Counties

Training may continue, but should be on a non-contact basis and in groups of no more than 15 people

The control measures outlined in the GAA’s Return to Play document – and in particular the completion of Health Questionnaires before every training session - should continue to be adhered to

Indoor meetings should involve no more than 6 people, from no more than three households, and should adhere to the guidelines outlined previously by the GAA’s Health and Safety Committee, including the need for 2m social distancing

Government travel restrictions should be adhered to.

It is hugely unfortunate that circumstances beyond the control of the three Gaelic Games Associations in Laois, Offaly and Kildare has led to the cessation of games in these three Counties, but this is certainly no reflection on our clubs and members who have worked so hard – and so successfully – to restrict the spread of the virus. It is the associations’ expectation that once restrictions are lifted in those Counties that clubs will be able to resume activity on the basis that their fellow clubs in the other 29 Counties are currently operating.

Further communications will issue as information becomes available – in the interim, if clubs have specific queries or require clarification on any Covid related matters, they can do so via communications@gaa.ie