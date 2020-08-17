Laois golf club closes due to Coronavirus case

Abbeyleix golf club have confirmed to the Leinster Express that they have had to close their doors for a minimum of two weeks following one of their members teasting positive for Covid-19.

The club insist that they are closing their doors as a precaution and will carry out a deep clean of their premises and comply with all the regulations set out by the HSE.

It is a blow for the club and indeed golf in general with golf clubs in Laois already having to curtail their services due to the local lockdown of Laois, Offaly and Kildare brought in over a week ago.

Presently, only players from within the County can play in a club while all indoor facilities, except for toilets are also closed until the local lockdown is lifted.

Golf is viewed as a low risk sport given the non-contact nature and how players can easily socially distance in an outdoor setting.

However, Abbeyleix golf club are taking no chances and are putting the welfare of their members first.