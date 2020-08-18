Sporting events set to be played behind closed doors under new guidelines

Reports are circulating this afternoon, Tuesday, that the Government is to announce that all sporting fixtures will take place behind closed doors, as part of the measures to combat the spread of Covid-19.

It's understood that the measure will be in place until Sunday September 13

Currently 200 people are allowed be part of an outdoor sporting event.

A proposed move to permit 500 people at events was delayed when cases of Covid-19 increased.

The surge in cases over the last two weeks has prompted the Government to ban supporters from sporting events.

Already there has been an angry reaction to the proposed move across social media, with many pointing to the scientific evidence that suggests that people are 19 times less likely to contract the illness in outdoor settings than at indoor events.