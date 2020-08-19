GAA call on NPHET to back up decision to ban supporters from matches

Following the announcement last night that all sporting events will be held behind closed doors until at least September 13, the GAA have invited NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team) to present their evidence that has led them to shut out sport to supporters.

The GAA have issued a public invite to Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn to "present the empirical evidence which informed the requirement for the Association to curtail its activities".

The GAA made a brief statement on their website last night consisting of the following.

"Following this evening's unexpected announcement the GAA invites Dr Ronan Glynn and NPHET to present the empirical evidence which informed the requirement for the Association to curtail its activities.

"The Association will tonight be issuing an invitation to Dr Glynn to meet with its Covid Advisory Group in this regard without delay.

"The GAA and its members remain at all times committed to protecting public health."

Acting Chief Medical officer Ronan Glynn explained that it was the congregating before and after matches that they had concerns about.

Mr Glynn commented, "We're saying that sport can continue, it's what has been happening before and after matches, people congregating, travelling together," he said.

"Team-mates can travel to and from and that's 30 people, but that's 30 people as opposed to 230 people or 200.

"It's natural to try to paint each of these things as black and white but there is no situation where you can be absolutely safe from this virus unless you stay in your house and meet nobody and we can't continue on like that."