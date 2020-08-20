NPHET proposal clears path for Laois GAA championships to get back to action on Monday

Competitive sporting action is set to get back underway in Laois next Monday with the local lockdown of Laois expected to end next Sunday at midnight after NPHET proposed earlier today to free Laois and Offaly but not Kildare out of the lockdown imposed two weeks ago.

The majority of sporting action was halted in the County last Friday week owing to a rise in Covid-19 cases locally but given the low number of cases in the County in the time frame since, action is expected to be given the green light once again.

Laois GAA chairman Peter O'Neill had hoped that the lockdown would end this Friday and free up this weekend for games but it doesn't look like that is going to happen and Laois GAA have set out their stall to re-commence games on next Monday.

Speaking last week, he commented.



“We will be seeking that it goes back to 14 days (GAA games lockdown). That way instead of losing three weekends, we will only lose two.

“We have made representation on that and put the pressure on that the ban be lifted on the Friday and not the Monday", he revealed last week.

The lockdown began on the opening weekend of the senior football championship leaving seven of the eight games un-played with only St Joseph's and Ballyroan-Abbey, who played on the Thursday night, getting to see some action.

In an attempt not to lose any more precious time, Laois GAA have decided to play the remaining seven senior football round one games across next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday while the Intermediate and Junior championships will also follow suit allowing for the first full weekend back to be a hurling weekend.

The lost weekends are going to have a massive impact on Inter County preparations if they even go ahead at this stage in October.

A re-jigged master plan sees the Senior football final only getting played on October 25, the same weekend as Laois are due to take on Fermanagh with the semi finals a week before on the same weekend they are due to take on Westmeath in the league.

While the scheduling of the semi finals and finals are not set in stone and are only proposals, no matter what way you look at it, it leads for a messy couple of months on the administration front with the latter stages of the senior club championship being played after Laois are knocked out of the championship also an option.

The Senior hurling final is down for October 11 as things stand, two weeks before Laois are due to take on Dublin in the first round of the Leinster championship.

MONDAY AUGUST 24

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1

O’Moore Park 18:45; Courtwood V O’Dempsey's

Stradbally 19:30; Ballylinan V Portlaoise

Portarlington 19:00; Ballyfin V Rosenallis

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 1

Mountrath 18:45; Clonaslee St Manmans V Mountmellick

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group B Round 1

Camross GAA 18:45; Camross V St Joseph’s

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group D Round 1

Ratheniska 18:45; Park Ratheniska V Castletown

TUESDAY AUGUST 25

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1

MW Hire O’Moore Park 18:45; Portarlington V Stradbally

Ratheniska 18:45; Emo V Killeshin

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Football Championship Round 1

Mountmellick 18:45; O’Dempseys V Portlaoise

Graiguecullen 18:45; Crettyard v Timahoe

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Group A Round 2:

Rosenallis GAA 18:45; Rosenallis V Clough-Ballacolla

Rathleague 18:45; Portlaoise V Abbeyleix St Lazarians

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Group B Round 2

Ballyfin GAA 18:45; Na Fianna V Rathdowney Errill

Camross GAA 18:45; Camross V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton

Midlands Park Hotel U17 “B” Football Competition Group B Round 1

The Rock GAA 18:45; Kilcavan The Rock V Park Ratheniska Spink

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Football Competition Round 2

The Harps GAA 18:45; The Harps V Graiguecullen

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “D” Football Competition Round 1

Rathleague 18:30; Portlaoise V Stradbally Parish Gaels

To be confirmed 18:30; Na Fianna Og V Portarlington

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 26

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1

MW Hire O’Moore Park 18:45; Arles/Killeen V Graiguecullen

Stradbally 18:45; Arles/Kilcruise V The Heath

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 1

Ballyroan Abbey GAA 18:45; Ballyroan Abbey V Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group C Round 1

McCann Park 18:45; Portarlington V Kilcavan S

Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Group B Round 2

The Rock 18:45; The Rock v Timahoe

Midlands Park Hotel U17 “B” Football Competition Group B Round 1

Killeshin GAA 18:45; Killeshin V Ballylinan

Midlands Park Hotel U17 “B” Football Competition Group D Round 1

Venue tbc 18:45; Stradbally Parish Gaels V Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel U15 “B” Football Competition Group B Round 2

Venue tbc 18:45; Stradbally Parish Gaels V Castletown

Midlands Park Hotel U15 “B” Football Competition Group D Round 2

Rosenallis GAA 18:45; Rosenallis V O’Dempsey's

The Harps GAA 18:45; The Harps V Ballyfin Gaels