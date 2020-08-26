BREAKING: Draws made for next round of Laois football championships

The draws have been made for the next round of the Senior and Intermediate football championships following the conclusion of the opening rounds earlier tonight.

The tie of the round in the senior is the clash of Portlaoise and Portarlington with all games in both grades to be played the weekend after next with the official fixtures yet to be confirmed.

Senior Football championship winners group round 2

Portlaoise v Portarlington

Ballyfin v Ballyroan Abbey

Emo v O'Dempsey's

Graiguecullen v Arles Kilcruise or The Heath

Senior Football championship Qualifier section

Stradbally v St Joseph's

Killeshin v Courtwood

Ballylinan v Rosenallis

Arles Killeen v Arles Kilcruise or The Heath

Intermediate Football Championship Winners section round 2

Crettyard v Portlaoise or O'Dempsey's

Clonaslee v The Rock

Intermediate Football Championship Qualifier section

Mountmellick v Annanough

O'Dempsey's or Portlaoise v Timahoe