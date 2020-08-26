BREAKING: Draws made for next round of Laois football championships
The draws have been made for the next round of the Senior and Intermediate football championships following the conclusion of the opening rounds earlier tonight.
The tie of the round in the senior is the clash of Portlaoise and Portarlington with all games in both grades to be played the weekend after next with the official fixtures yet to be confirmed.
Senior Football championship winners group round 2
Portlaoise v Portarlington
Ballyfin v Ballyroan Abbey
Emo v O'Dempsey's
Graiguecullen v Arles Kilcruise or The Heath
Senior Football championship Qualifier section
Stradbally v St Joseph's
Killeshin v Courtwood
Ballylinan v Rosenallis
Arles Killeen v Arles Kilcruise or The Heath
Intermediate Football Championship Winners section round 2
Crettyard v Portlaoise or O'Dempsey's
Clonaslee v The Rock
Intermediate Football Championship Qualifier section
Mountmellick v Annanough
O'Dempsey's or Portlaoise v Timahoe
