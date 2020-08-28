Laois GAA clubs issue statements surrounding confirmed Covid-19 cases

Graiguecullen GAA have confirmed that a member of their senior football panel has tested positive for Covid-19.

While the player in question is doing well, the club have not suspended club activities as the player in question is self isolating as per the guidelines while the club have also confirmed that contact tracing is taking place.

The club released the following statement last night.

“Unfortunately a member of our senior football team has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The player himself thankfully is well and he and his family are isolating in accordance with protocols for the past number of days.

“The HSE and Laois GAA have been notified and contact tracing is taking place. Our club has not suspended its activities as the player in question is isolating in accordance with guidelines.

“The HSE are conducting contact tracing as per protocol.

“Unless individuals are specifically notified otherwise by the HSE, contact in the context of GAA activity is considered to be casual contact and all training and games may continue.

“We urge people to refrain from aiding the circulation of misinformation in relation to Covid-19.

“This can wrongly impact on people’s judgements and actions and can add to the stress felt for anyone dealing with Covid-19.

“There is no shame in testing positive for Covid-19. There is no shame in being a close contact of someone with Covid-19.

“The only shame is if we do not act to stop the spread to others. In these unprecedented and worrying times, we, like every other club in the country, have following all guidance and compliance over the past number of months.”

Meanwhile, The Harps GAA have also released a statement confirming that there has been a positive case in their area.

Again, they are urging caution among members and they have asked that players let their management know if they are a close contact or if they are awaiting results of a test. They are scheduled to have four games in various hurling championships this weekend.

Their statement read;

“To all players and coaches, following a recent positive case of Covid-19 in the area, all members are all to follow the GAA and HSE guidelines; in particular anyone who has been in close contact must undergo a test.

“A close contact is any person who has spent more than 15 minutes face to face within two metres of a person with Coronavirus in any setting.

“We are asking all players, management and members to ensure that they follow the guidelines and that players let their management know, on a confidential basis, that they are a close contact case and are awaiting a test and a result.

“Management should contact all players on a confidential basis and assess their ability to fulfil their fixtures as we have a duty of care to our community and to other clubs concerned.

“Players and management must reconfirm the GAA health questionnaire before any match or training session.”