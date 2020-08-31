Laois horse trainer scores win in Downpatrick

Laois horse racing trainer Liam Cusack secured another win on Monday afternoon after claiming the Dr EF Logan OBE Memorial Handicap Hurdle over two mile and five furlongs at Downpatrick.

Basil's Boy ran out the winner after starting in mid-division before progressing on the outside of the track four furlongs from home.

He moved into fifth place two furlongs out and led at the last hurdle before going on to stay on well and get his nose over the line in first place for the Laois trainer.

Based in Mountrath, Whelan is a renowned trainer and more success is sure to follow. The horse returned at odds of 7/2 for connections.