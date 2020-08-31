Portlaoise Hockey club get back training

Portlaoise Ladies Hockey Club are excited to return to training as the 2020/2021 season kicks off.

The first training session of the season will take place on Wednesday 2nd September at 7.30pm in Father Breen Park GAA and soccer grounds in Abbeyleix and anyone from the age of 16 and above who is interested in playing hockey is welcome to attend the first session or to come along to training on another night.

Covid-19 protocols will be in place as per the Hockey Ireland guidelines and a Covid Officer will be present at all matches.

In addition, due to the recent retirement of the very-dedicated James Deegan as coach, the club are delighted to welcome Eric Comerford as coach for the new season.

Beginners are very welcome to join the club, as are players who already have some hockey experience.

Last season, the club were delighted to welcome many new players to the team. Some players had previous experience and some players were newcomers to the sport; and they all fitted in very well with the already established players.

The club would be delighted to welcome new members again this season.

Portlaoise will play in Leinster Ladies Division 9 League this season and they are looking forward to the first league match of the season later in the month.

Please contact Susan on 087 9503651 for more details or find us on Facebook or Instagram.