Leinster Express Senior Hurling team of the week

With round two of the Laois senior hurling championship put to bed, we look back on the players that made an impact and stood out.

There were big wins for Clough/Ballacolla, Borris-Kilcotton, Rathdowney-Errill and Rosenallis and it is no surprise that the team of the week is dominated by those four clubs.

Rosenallis were the story of the weekend as they propelled themselves into semi final contention while their win over Camross was enough to knock the Camross men out of the championship.

With plenty of competition for places in the team of the week, here is our offering.