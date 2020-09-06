BREAKING: Draw for next round of Laois senior and intermediate championships

The draws for the next round of the Laois senior football championship took place earlier this evening while the draws for the Intermediate and relegation play offs were also announced.

In the senior football championship - Ballyfin, Portarlington, Emo and Graiguecullen are all safely through to the quarter finals but the four losers from the winners section games and the four winners from the qualifier section games are pitted against each other in round three with the winners advancing to the quarter finals.

The draw for round 3 is as follows and the games will take place in two weeks time.

Laois SFC Round 3

Ballyroan-Abbey v Ballylinan

O’Dempsey’s v Killeshin

Portlaoise v St Joseph’s

The Heath v Arles-Killeen



Laois SFC Relegation

Stradbally v Arles-Kilcruise

Courtwood v Rosenallis

As a result of teams meeting already in the championship, there was no need for an Intermediate quarter final draw. Crettyard and Clonaslee are straight through to the semi finals while the quarter finals will see -

Portlaoise v Mountmellick

The Rock v O'Dempsey's.

The intermediate relegation playoff will see Annanough take on Timahoe.