REPORT; Towerhill Rovers advance to Counties Cup final

Towerhill Rovers are into the Combined Counties Cup final after a convincing and well structured win over Westmeath outfit Templevilla on Sunday morning.

Played on the artificial playing surface at the Portlaoise Leisure Centre, the Portlaoise club had too much class on the day and in fact they should have made the game along more comfortable on themselves had they converted some of the chances that went by the wayside.

Towerhill Rovers 2

Templevilla 0

With a big finish in division 1 of the league also on their minds, they now have a cup final to look forward to on Sunday as they travel to Leah Victoria Park in Tullamore to take on Senior division champions Birr in the final.

While they were the better side on the day, Templevilla never through in the towel and they had chances to get on the score sheet.

Towerhill Rovers also looked the more likely to score but their defence always had to be on guard and they will be happy to progress while keeping a clean sheet in the process.

Templevilla had the first chance of the game when Alan Robbins almost played in David Earl but the ball through was just a shade too heavy.

Hayden Delaney came close for the home side while James Furlong also had a header cleared off the line before the deadlock was broken on 17 minutes.

It was a goal worth waiting for and it was a flowing team move. James Furlong, Hayden Delaney, Nathan Carpenter and Jo Jo Salmon all combined to play in Chukwuemeka Attah and the striker made no mistake in bending in a shot low into the corner beyond Paul Bannon in the Templevilla goal.

Chances were few and far between for the remainder of the half but Templevilla did carve out two opportunities.

David Cleary had his shot saved and Richard Downey was called into action again minutes before half time as he made a great save from Anthony Allen.

Towerhill Rovers went in leading 1-0 at the break but the game was far from over.

Alan Robbins shot wide early in the second half for the visitors but 10 minutes after the restart, Towerhill Rovers put the tie to bed when Paul Sutton's goal bound effort was deflected past Paul Bannon for their second goal and a cruel blow to Templevilla.

Anthony Allen had another decent opportunity to pull one back but he blazed over the bar while the Westmeath men had Paul Bannon to thank for a number of fine saves throughout the game.

A deserved win for Towerhill Rovers but they will be tested a lot more come Sunday when they take on senior kingpins Birr in the final.

TOWERHILL ROVERS

Richard Downey; Brian McCormack, Mark Brennan, Aidan McGovern, James Furlong, Jo Jo Salmon, Nathan Carpenter, Luke O'Brien, Chukwuemeka Attah, Hayden Delaney, Paul Sutton. Subs: Martin Hilliard for Luke O'Brien (52m), Shane Brophy for Paul Sutton (62m), Paddy Downey for Chukwuemeka Attah (62m)



TEMPLEVILLA

Paul Bannon; Sam Nolan, Daniel Seery, Michael Flynn, Ollie Nally, Callum Dunne, Damien Dolan, David Cleary, David Earl, Alan Robbins, Ken McCormack. Subs: Anthony Allen for Damien Dolan inj (16m), Shane McCormack for David Earl (52m), John Hannon for (Alan Robbins (65m), Bryan Lynam for Michael Flynn (70m)



Referee: Leslie Buckley