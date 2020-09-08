Busy week of Laois GAA fixtures ahead
TUESDAY 8th SEPTEMBER
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "D" Football Competition Round 3
Stradbally 18:30; Stradbally Parish Gaels V Portarlington
Barrowhouse 18:30; Na Fianna Og V Portlaoise
WEDNESDAY 9TH SEPTEMBER
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Round 3
McCann Park 19:00; Portarlington V St Pauls
Tony Byrne Park 19:00; St Joseph's V Stradbally Parish Gaels
Rathleague 18:30; Portlaoise V Ballylinan
Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Football Competition Group A Round 3
Ballyroan Abbey 18:30; Ballyroan Abbey V The Heath
Camross GAA 18:30 Camross V Kilcavan The Rock
Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Football Competition Group C Round 3:
Ratheniska 18:30; Graiguecullen V Park Ratheniska Spink
Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Football Competition Group D Round 3
The Harps GAA 18:30; The Harps V Rosenallis
Ballyfin 18:30; Ballyfin Gaels V O'Dempseys
THURSDAY 10TH SEPTEMBER
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship S/Finals (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE 19:15; Castletown v Rosenallis
Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Football Competition Group B Round 3
Crettyard 18:30; Na Fianna Og V Stradbally Parish Gaels
FRIDAY 11TH SEPTEMBER
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship S/Finals (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE 19:15; Clough-Ballacolla v Clonaslee St Manmans
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Championship Group B Round 3
Ballyroan Abbey 18:15; Ballyroan Abbey V Graiguecullen
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group B Round 4
Ballyfin 18:30; Na Fianna V Castletown
SATURDAY 11TH SEPTEMBER
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
MW Hire O'Moore Park 15:30; Clough-Ballacolla V Castletown
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
MW Hire O'Moore Park 17:30; Rosenallis V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
Colt 17:30 ; St Fintan's Mountrath V The Harps
Rathleague 17:30; Camross V Clonaslee St Manmans
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
Shanahoe 17:30; Trumera V Clonad
Timahoe 17:30; Rathdowney Errill V Ballypickas
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group A Round 4
The Harps 14:00; The Harps V Rosenallis
Camross 12:30; Camross V Clough-Ballacolla
Pairc Aireil 14:00; Rathdowney Errill V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Group B Round 4
Mountrath 14:00; St Fintan's Mountrath V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Rathleague 14:00; Portlaoise V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Hurling Competition Round 4
Emo 14:00; St Pauls V Clonad
Colt 14:00; Raithin Og V Na Fianna
Ballypickas 14:00; Ballinakill Ballypickas V Portarlington
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Championship Group A Round 3
McCann Park 17:00 Portarlington V Portlaoise
Emo 17:00; Emo Courtwood V Na Fianna Og
Midlands Park Hotel U17 "B" Football Competition Quarter Finals (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Clonaslee 14:30; Clonaslee St Manmans v Park Ratheniska Spink
Ballylinan 17:00; Ballylinan v Mountmellick
Rosenallis 14:30; Rosenalls v Portlaoise B
Stradbally 17:00 ; Stradbally Parish Gaels v The Heath
SUNDAY 12TH SEPTEMBER
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
MW Hire O'Moore Park 13:30; Camross V Ballinakill
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
MW Hire O'Moore Park 15:30; Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Rathdowney Errill
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
Mountrath 12:30; Colt Shanahoe V Ballyfin
Borris in Ossory 12:30 ; Slieve Bloom V Portlaoise
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
Durrow 12:30; Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Trumera 12:30 Mountmellick V Clough-Ballacolla
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Group A Round 4
Rosenallis 17:30; Rosenallis V Castletown
Clough Ballacolla 17:30 ; Clough-Ballacolla V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Group B Round 4
Ballyfin 17:30; Na Fianna V The Harps
Pairc Aireil 17:30 ; Rathdowney Errill V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton
Midlands Park Hotel U17 "B" Hurling Competition Round 2
Mountrath 17:30; St Fintan's Mountrath V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Ballinakill 17:30; Ballinakill Ballypickas V Raheen Parish Gaels
MONDAY 13TH SEPTEMBER
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Football Competition Round 3
Clough Ballacolla GAA; 18:00 Clough-Ballacolla V Clonaslee St Manmans
