Golf classic for Laois and Emo GAA stalwart a complete sell out

A fundraising golf classic in aid of Laois, Emo and all round GAA stalwart, Ger Lawlor has completely sold out.

The classic takes place tomorrow, Friday September 11 in Portarlington Golf club and such was the demand and good will from participants, that they had to carry it over into Saturday to accommodate everyone that wanted to play.

85 teams of four people will tee it up over a day and a half at Portarlington Golf club and compete in the scramble strokeplay competition.

Fronted by former Laois footballer Colm Browne, the organising committee have done a fantastic job in organising such an event, especially in the times we find ourselves in.

Known throughout the county and indeed further afield, Ger Lawlor is facing the battle of his life after suffering a severe stroke but his GAA brothers and sisters have his back.

In March of this year at only 60 years of age, he suffered a severe stroke which has left him completely paralysed on his left side and wheelchair bound. He spent time in numerous hospitals and in rehab and is currently in Cratloe Nursing home in County Clare.

As a result of the stroke, he is now deemed long term care and will live out his life in a nursing home or at home with numerous carers.

He was a key member of the team that won the National League in 1986 while he also lined out for Laois in the 1981 Leinster final.

He is a big Emo GAA man and he lined out for them in County finals in 1986 and 1994.

Since his playing days came to an end, he has been very active in management and along with spells with both Laois seniors and U21's, he managed a number of clubs in Limerick and Clare after moving down south in the mid 90's. He enjoyed success with Monaleen in Limerick and both Kilmurray-Ibrickane and Cooraclare in Clare.

The committee is being fronted by Colm Browne (Chairman), Sean Dempsey (Secretary) and Tracey Lawlor (Treasurer) and over the last couple of months have put in trojan work to make sure the event would be a success.



