Leinster Express Senior hurling team of the week

The semi final line up for the Laois Senior hurling championship was completed last weekend with the last round of group games taking place across Saturday and Sunday.

Rosenallis scored a big win over Borris-Kilcotton to finish top of Group B while Rathdowney-Errill continued their free scoring form by dispatching of Abbeyleix to top Group A.

Borris-Kilcotton had already assured themselves of making the semi final but their defeat to Rosenallis means they drop to second place in the group and will take on Rathdowney-Errill in the semi finals.

Rosenallis will take on Clough/Ballacolla in the other semi final while the relegation final will see Castletown take on Ballinakill.

Over the weekend, we compiled our team of the week and as usual, there were some tough calls to be made. Not everyone will agree but who doesn't love a good, healthy debate. See our team of the week below.

Read also: SHC Report: Rosenallis make more waves by slaying Borris-Kilcotton