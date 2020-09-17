World renowned cricketer visits Laois cricket club

Laois cricket club have been making big strides in the last few years and they were in special company on Tuesday as a special visitor came to see their grounds in Stradbally.

Former Ireland cricket star Ed Joyce set up the Ed Joyce Fund back in 2018, aimed at clubs wishing to enhance their playing facilities. This is separate from the annual Club Grant Scheme funded by Cricket Ireland and administered by Cricket Leinster.

Laois cricket club were one of the beneficiaries of his fund in 2020 and they used it well by purchasing a new line marker and slip catch practice cradle with Joyce making the trip to Stradbally on Tuesday to check out their facilities.

Ed Joyce is possibly Ireland's best known cricketer having played for Ireland for many years and he is currently head coach of the Irish Women's team.

He retired from playing back in 2018 and has been doing trojan work helping out clubs ever since.

Laois cricket club have been busy in recent months enhancing their facilities and with a super volunteer ethos in the club, they are well set up for the future.