The Leinster Express Senior Football Team of the Week

Round three of the Laois senior football championship has come and gone and with the quarter finals coming up the weekend og the 3rd of October, we look back on the weekend that was and select our team of the week.

There were wins for Portlaoise, The Heath, O'Dempsey's and Ballylinan while Arles Killeen, St Joseph's, Killeshin and Ballyroan Abbey all exit the championship.

Rosenallis and Stradbally saved themselves from a relegation final by winning their respective games with the losers of those relegation semi finals - Courtwood and Arles Kilcruise squaring off against each other on Thursday week with the winner keeping their senior status for 2021 and the loser going down to Intermediate.

As usual, there was plenty of selection headaches, particularly in the forward line but we can only pick 15 as the old saying goes.

No doubt there will be debate and opinions but here is our selection.