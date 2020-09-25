REPORT: Friel powers Rosenallis claim Minor 'B' football crown

Free-scoring Charlie Friel was on fire for a Rosenallis outfit that were deservedly crowned Minor ‘B’ football champions over Ballylinan in Vicarstown. While Charlie Friel led from the front, there were also strong performances from the likes of David Dooley and Alex Marron that helped Rosenallis stay in control throughout against a battling Ballylinan side.

Rosenallis 2-13

Ballylinan 2-3

Charlie Friel fired over the opening score from a placed ball after a few minutes of play. Ballylinan hit back with their first score though through Joey Walsh, who robbed Rosenallis at the back and punished them with a point.

Rosenallis had the breeze behind their backs in the first half and they almost got in for an early goal. However, Ballylinan goalkeeper Alex McDonagh denied Rosenallis wing-forward John Kellett with a fingertip save.

Ballylinan were struggling to get out of their own half though, as Rosenallis kept them pinned in with some tenacious tackling up front. Friel pointed twice before the first water break, as Rosenallis led 0-3 to 0-1.

Rosenallis got in for the opening goal straight after the water break ended as well. John Kellett intercepted the Ballylinan kick-out and found Friel inside. The Rosenallis full-forward caught the ball well and found the net with a nice finish.

Ballylinan’s keeper Alex McDonagh was again called into action, and he managed to fist away a powerful effort from Rosenallis’ Ciaran Cuddy to keep Ballylinan in the contest. However, it was all Rosenallis for the rest of the half, as they kicked another six points without reply to remain on top.

Rosenallis centre-back David Dooley was instrumental for them during this passage, as he turned over Ballylinan numerous times and kicked it into their dangerous forwards sharply. Friel tacked on another four points to his name, with two coming from play, while Alex Marron and David Dooley also got in on the scoring act as Rosenallis held a 1-9 to 0-1 lead at half-time.

Ballylinan battled back a bit in the second-half and started a mini-comeback. Jesse McEvoy sent a free between the posts after Ballylinan began winning more breaking ball through the middle. Friel fired back with a point from a free himself for Rosenallis, but Ballylinan were brought to life when Jesse McEvoy’s long-range free dropped into the goals.

Friel found his range from a free once again for Rosenallis, but Ballylinan scored a second goal to bring even more life to this game. James Walsh launched a high ball into the Rosenallis square, and Ballylinan full-forward Fergal Murphy was alert to the breaking ball to fire it into the net.

Friel pointed from a free to leave Rosenallis 1-12 to 2-2 ahead at the second water break, and there were one or two signs that Ballylinan had more left in the tank.

While Micheal Downey managed to point from a free for Ballylinan after the water break, Friel hit them with a sucker-punch of a goal to finish the game as a contest. Aodh Bowes pointed the last score of the game for Rosenallis, as they prevailed by ten points in the end.

ROSENALLIS

Scorers: Charlie Friel 2-10 (0-8 frees), David Dooley, Aodh Bowes and Alex Marron 0-1 each

Team: Paul Egan; Eoin Sharp, Fionn Kempster, Alex McRedmond; Cathal Keedy, David Dooley, Colin Bennett; Jimmy Hyland, Aodh Bowes; Alex Marron, Diarmuid Dooley, John Kellett; Ciaran Cuddy, Charlie Friel, Eoin McEvoy. Subs: Barry McEvoy for Bennett (38 mins), Denis Grehan for E McEvoy (42 mins, inj)

BALLYLINAN

Scorers: Jesse McEvoy 1-1 frees, Fergal Murphy 1-0, Joey Walsh and Micheal Downey (free) 0-1 each

Team: Alex McDonagh; Darragh Loughman, Ciaran Cronin, Kaylem Curtis; Patrick Julian, Jesse McEvoy, Micheal Downey; Seamus Hickey, Ryan Brady; Robert Moore, James Walsh, Tom Bride; Conor Loughman, Fergal Murphy, Joey Walsh. Subs:

REFEREE: Eric Ward (Portarlington)