Ballyroan-Abbey continue Minor winning ways

Ballyroan Abbey are the 2020 Minor Football champions following a 2-9 to 0-6 win over Portlaoise tonight. Despite what the score line may suggest, this was by no means a one-sided contest and Ballyroan Abbey could only really afford to take their foot off the pedal in the 61st minute of the game when Ben McDonald found the net to guarantee victory.

BALLYROAN ABBEY 2-9

PORTLAOISE 0-6

Scores were well earned in the opening minutes. Alan McWey opened the scoring of the night almost straight from the throw in with a well taken point. Portlaoise responded immediately and it was their number 15 Michael Culliton who got himself off the mark. Following the opening two scores of the night, both teams struggled to split the posts with both defences enjoying a high turnover rate.

Portlaoise, who were playing with a strong breeze were much the brighter side and almost had a goal in the 9th minute. Some good work from Culliton found Kieran O’Donnell, but his shot blazed across the goal mouth and wide.

The rest of the first quarter was tennis-like football. It was end to end but both teamed lacked the finishing product and when referee Thomas Kennedy blew his whistle for the first water break, the score remained level at one point a piece.

Following the resumption of play, it was Portlaoise who started the better and kicked four unanswered points, courtesy of two Kieran O’Donnell frees, a D.J White free and a long-range point from Liam Og Brennan.

With the 29 minutes on the clock, it looked as if Portlaoise would have a substantial lead. However, this dramatically changed. Barry Fitzpatrick pointed after a quick free and in the 31st minute, the game had its first goal. Out of nowhere, the ball dribbled along the ground to Aaron Brennan who hit it first time on the ground and it powered past Conor Brown in the Portlaoise goals. Lawson Obular got the last score of the half to leave Ballyroan ahead on a scoreline of 1-3 to 0-5 at the half time break and looking forward to playing with the breeze.

Just four minutes after the restart, Kieran O’Donnell found himself one on one with Conor Collins in the Ballyroan Abbey nets. It was a clear goal chance, but O’Donnell opted to tap the ball over the bar instead to level the game. It was panning out the same as the first half with both sides struggling for scores and it left the game level on 1-3 to 0-6.

Padraig Rafter restored Ballyroan Abbey’s lead in the 40th minute and they never looked back from here. Portlaoise had chances to stay in the game but two DJ White frees sailed wide and all the momentum was now with Balllyroan Abbey. Aaron Brennan, Alan McWey and Lawson Obular all landed huge scores at a time when the game was in the melting pot as they suddenly had a new lease of hunger and determination. Two points by the impressive David McEvoy left it a six-point game in injury time.

Ballyroan Abbey rounded off their night with a beautifully taken goal. Odhran Delaney found substitute Ben McDonald with a beautifully weighted pass and McDonald made no mistake in burying the ball into the net to round off a perfect night for them as they cruised to victory on a score line of 2-9 to 0-6.

Ballyroan-Abbey

Scorers: Aaron Brennan 1-1 (0-1f), Ben McDonald 1-0, Davin McEvoy (0-1f), Lawson Obular and Alan McWey 0-2 each, Odhran Delaney and Padraig Rafter 0-1 each.

Team: Conor Collins; Patrick Whelan, Matthew Gibney, Sam Quinn; Shaun Fitzpatrick, Conor McWey, Killian Byrne; Davin McEvoy, Lawson Obular; Padraig Rafter, Aaron Brennan, Odhran Delaney; Munashe Karigomba, Darren Mulhall, Alan McWey. Subs: Ben McDonald for Munashe Karigomba (41), Michael O’Connor for Darren Mulhall (59)

Portlaoise

Scorers: Kieran O’Donnell 0-3 (two frees), Michael Culliton, DJ White (free) and Liam Og Brennan 0-1 each .

Team: Conor Brown; Jamie Preston, Richie Whelan, Jack Tobin; Ben Reddin, Ben Dempsey, Josh Hogan; Sam Birrane, Liam Óg Brennan; Colin McEvoy, Brian Smith, Barry Fitzpatrick; DJ White, Kieran O’Donnell, Michael Culliton. Subs: Darragh Buggie for Liam Og Brennan (49), Dara Rambottom for Barry Fitzpatrick and Kyle Enright for Colin McEvoy (both 55)

Referee: Thomas Kennedy.